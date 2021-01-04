Larimer County has been placed at Level 3 (Orange) on Colorado's Dial framework, which standardizes different levels of "openness" at the county level. Visit www.larimer.org/safer-home-level-orange for more information.
Free COVID-19 testing will be provided for Estes area residents on Jan. 5. This testing is for symptomatic individuals and those who have been identified as close contacts of positive COVID cases.
Testing will be held at the Pavilion (1115 Rooftop Way at the Fairgrounds) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Pre-registration is required, and can be completed here: larimerhealth.force.com/RegisterForTest
Those wanting to be tested can arrive by car, bike, or by walking up to the Pavilion entrance (behind the Event Center at the Fairgrounds).
For questions about COVID-19 testing or for help registering, please call the Larimer County Health Department at 970-498-5500 or text 970-999-1770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.