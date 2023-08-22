Kula, Maui Fundraising Efforts Continue

Fundraising efforts providing direct financial assistance to Kula, Maui residents who lost their homes in the recent Hawai’i wildfires are underway, kicked off last Monday by generous contributions from local resident Sybil Barnes and a vacationing retired couple from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.
The Estes Park Archives is spearheading collection efforts, and will match 1:1 all contributions up to the first $1000 donated. Other philanthropic and charitable clubs and organizations in Estes Park are encouraged to get behind this effort or any of the other state and national programs set up to funnel money and assistance directly to impacted Maui and Big Island residents.
Kula, Maui is a tourist community in the upcountry of East Maui, with approximately the same permanent year-round population as Estes Park, now faced with similar structural losses as those remaining after our 2012 Woodland Heights fire. Kula residents are receiving far less assistance and international media attention than those who lost their homes or businesses in the historic seaport town of Lahaina.
The Isabella Bird Sesquicentennial travel group had planned to visit Lahaina as part of next month's three-state celebration (the famous downtown Lahaina banyan tree was planted the same year as Miss Bird’s visit) but has modified the itinerary to respect the ongoing intense recovery efforts, and will instead include a short Haleakala Crater hike followed by a stop at the Kula Lodge, where unhoused Kula residents will be presented with contributions collected in Estes Park up to September 10.
Stop by 240 Moraine Avenue any day between Archives 9-5 operating hours and sign the giant gold and silver sympathy card. Each signature added requires a $1.50 contribution (the amount representing the 150th anniversary of Isabella Bird visiting the Sandwich Islands and territorial Colorado) to the Kula relief fund, 100% of which will pass directly into the hands of impacted Kula residents. Call 586-4889 for directions or additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.