Estes Park, Shining Light On A Determined Path

We've entered another week of uncertainty and more negativity in the news, so together we want to reach out with some thoughts to help everyone keep a positive perspective. We're isolating ourselves for the greater good, but it's difficult. With last week's orders telling most of us to stay home and keep physical distance from our friends, neighbors and colleagues, it could be tempting to feel divided.
In fact, once again the amazing people of Estes Park have come together in creative ways to seek out the needs of our people and fill those needs by any means possible. Our community actually grows in times like these. We grow as individuals and we grow together.
The community is here to help... whether you're facing loneliness from physical isolation, or you're facing the loss of your job, or you're facing fear or stress as an essential service or medical provider. Reach out and you will find help.
One of the best resources is the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center's "Caring during COVID-19" -- a compilation of local non-profit and services for Estes Valley residents at www.epnonprofit.org. You'll find everything from food, to counseling, to student support and mentoring. From virtual medical and dental services to enrichment programs. On top of actually helping us get through this situation, the work of these local organizations is inspiring and heartwarming. Whether or not we call on them for support, they are shining a light for all of us.
At the Town, we're committed to keeping your utilities on -- your water flowing and your lights on. It doesn't matter if you can't pay your bill right now.
The Town has allocated $250,000 in community relief funds to help fill critical needs in the form of food, housing and business/organizational support. Our community relief task force fields requests for grant funds, and is composed not only of Town staff, but local nonprofit leaders who share critical insight into community needs. This weekend, we approved the first relief grant submitted by the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center in the amount of $28,000 to support a food distribution program by the American Legion. More information about funding eligibility and guidelines is available at www.estes.org/covid-19.
Last week, we lit the star on Prospect Mountain as a sign of hope and togetherness. Thanks to our Power & Communications staff for making that happen. If you're out and about gathering your essentials in the evening, we hope this star brightens your path and reminds you that physical distancing does not require emotional and intellectual distancing. Please reach out -- your community is here.
