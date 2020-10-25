Fire officials have downgraded mandatory evacuations to voluntary evacuations for the following areas: the Estes Valley east of the Marys Lake Road corridor, east of the Elm Road corridor and east of the Fall River Road corridor.
The snow has calmed but not extinguished the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. Anyone on voluntary evacuation status who chooses to return to the Estes Valley should remain prepared for mandatory evacuations if fire conditions change. Services may be limited in the Estes Valley and while snowplows are working, road conditions are poor.
We ask that you use caution when driving through the area, as emergency crews are still present. For a clear understanding of the downgrade changes, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger.
