Town Of Estes Park Launches New Website At www.estes.org

The Town of Estes Park has launched a new website at www.estes.org after months of advance preparation. The new site was constructed by Town staff and is hosted free-of-charge within the Colorado.gov web portal, managed by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) and Colorado Interactive. The new www.estes.org features a dynamic homepage and landing pages, user-friendly format and simple navigation to help users access Town government information.
Public Information Officer Kate Rusch commented, "The site was developed based on feedback we received through a public survey." Before the launch the site was also tested by a focus group of customers and partners, which resulted in additional modifications. Rusch continued, "We believe our customers will find it to be a comprehensive resource for Town information, and continued feedback is appreciated."
The website includes a top menu with direct links to services, including the "I Want To..." option with direct links to the most commonly needed services identified by users. The site also features live feeds of the Town's Facebook page, ShareThis options on each page, comprehensive site search, and automatic backup systems to prevent interruptions to service.
Language translation is now widely available through the users' browsers. While most links should be maintained, users may need to update their bookmarks.
Participating in the Colorado.gov portal with SIPA is a cost-saving and efficiency measure for the Town of Estes Park. Rusch commented, "The Town will save at least $15,000 in website development costs this year, plus the cost of annual website hosting, maintenance and support fees, software licensing and upgrades. The savings allows public funds to be allocated to other Town services." The Town's previous website was also hosted within the Colorado.gov portal, and it is among the first agencies to utilize the new website platform offered by SIPA.
The Town's web team consists of content managers representing all departments: Bunny Beers, Sharla Beesley, Sarah Clark, Christy Crosser, Kimberly Disney, Mikaela Fundaun, Laura Garcia, Denise Lord, Michael Madachy, Suzanna Simpson, Jolene Svancara, Karin Swanlund, Megan Van Hoozer, Brenda Wyss, and webmaster Kate Rusch.
SIPA was created in 2004 by the Colorado State Legislature to provide efficient and effective e-Government services for governmental entities in Colorado. SIPA is self-funded by charging approved administrative fees on certain transaction services, which are reinvested to provide infrastructure and services that enhance the efficiency of Colorado government interaction with citizens. SIPA oversees Colorado Interactive, the team behind the official State Web Portal (www.colorado.gov). More information is available at
For more information on the Town website, please contact Public Information Officer Kate Rusch at 970-577-3701 or krusch@estes.org.
