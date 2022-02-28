As I write this letter to the community, I’m filled with bittersweet emotions. The Estes Park community, and the Estes Park Police Department, are extensions of my own family. My career spans 37 years in law enforcement, 34 years serving in our own Police Department, with 14 years as Chief. And now is the time I find myself ready to retire and explore the next chapter of life.
In the early summer of 2021, I started thinking seriously about retirement. But it was such a difficult choice to make, and I found myself putting the thought aside… I have poured my heart and soul into this community, and it’s a big part of who I am.
Then we found ourselves in the midst of a shocking community and organizational tragedy with the September events involving a former Captain in our department. I firmly set aside my thoughts of retirement in order to focus on helping my team get through that very difficult period. We focused on coming to terms with the full range of difficult emotions, plus a domino effect of changes to our leadership structure. I can’t begin to express how painful this was for all of us, but I know many of you understand. I wanted nothing other than to support the men and women in the department, whom I care for so much.
At that time, we also embarked on a difficult but necessary process to hire an outside firm to review what happened and determine if the department should have done, or should be doing, anything differently in light of that tragedy. Nothing is more important to us than the trust our community has in us, and we need to maintain that trust. This was a fully transparent process that involved the community at each step, and the findings were shared with the community last week. I again express my pride in the positive outcome of that review that reaffirmed the Police Department’s professionalism and integrity.
Now, I feel it is the right time to pursue my dreams for a very different kind of life outside law enforcement. My wife and I have an opportunity that has patiently waited for us the past year. We will be spending time on the family ranch in Wyoming, where there is no end to the amount of time I can enjoy my hunting and fishing interests. It is a dream come true.
My last day as Police Chief will be May 6, 2022. This allows time for me to help facilitate the recruitment process for the department’s new Captain – one of two who will serve under the next Chief. Of course, the Chief position will be the Town’s next recruitment process, and one that will begin very soon. I look forward to seeing the department continue to grow under new leadership. The new Chief will be a fortunate person to lead such an extraordinary team.
Finally, it’s time for me to express my sincere gratitude to you – the community – for all the support you have provided me and our Police Department over the decades. Having your trust and respect is the honor of a lifetime. This job has also blessed me with many lasting friendships. I am a very fortunate man. Thank you, Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.