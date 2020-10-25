From the Sunday morning update of the East Troublesome Fire
Snow has started in the area and thankfully, fire officials don't expect a big fire spread today. They will continue to make progress to try to contain the fire during our snowy, cold conditions. At end of shift at 6 p.m. temperatures are expected to be about 6 degrees, which will greatly help in this process. They hope to have a very productive day.
