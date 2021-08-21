Kevin Mullin, President of Estes Park Health Foundation, presented plaques to the 2021 Paint Estes Pink Business Competition Award Winners this week. Bank of Estes Park won the Best Decorated Competition by dressing their business in pink.
“This is always such a great cause, and we love supporting it every year. This year one of our employees is fighting breast cancer, and we really wanted to dedicate our “Paint Estes Pink” efforts specifically to her. That’s why it looked different at Bank of Estes Park this year—a literal pink explosion, with outside signs and decorations, giant banners inside, and pink decorations everywhere in the bank,” said Scott Applegate, Chief Credit Officer at Bank of Estes Park. “Employees came up with the idea, and everyone pitched in to make it happen. If she weren’t private about her battle, we would have put a picture of her up in the lobby in a pink frame with a donation jar and a sign that said, “Tough enough to wear pink is one thing, but we don’t know anyone tougher than this.” But the way we did it instead was a great chance for us to show support for her battle and for all those in the same fight. Our message to the community, in winning the contest is we support those who are in this horrible fight, you are not alone, and we encourage everyone to help however they are able.”
Water Wheel Gift Corner won the Top Business Fundraiser Competition by raising the most money in donation jars displayed during Rodeo Week. Support from local businesses like Water Wheel Gift Corner is a critical aspect of Paint Estes Pink fundraising.
This year, 100% of funds raised go toward purchasing a new MRI machine for Estes Park Health. The current machine is 14 years old and near end of life. MRI is often used to diagnose certain types of cancer. If you’d like to help, visit www.GivetoEPH.org/MRI.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
