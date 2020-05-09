Tshirt Sales Support EP Nonprofit Relief Fund

You know the old saying that great ideas sometimes start on a cocktail napkin? The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC) was having a beer with local brewery owner and artist, Wade Johnston. He designs coloring books for national parks, beer labels, and fine art work. We wanted to re-create something that had the sentiment of Mountain Strong, but was current for COVID.
Well, that little cocktail napkin turned into an elk wearing a mask, people howling off their porches, and the current state of our interdependence, “We are all in this together.” The elk and mandala with “Estes Park 2020” are now on both men’s pocket t-shirts and women’s V neck t-shirts. The light blue represents the scrubs of the nurses and doctors working overtime in hospitals, and the dark blue of police offers tirelessly serving communities.
T-shirt sales, individual donations, and seed money from Village Thrift Store all combine to allow the Nonprofit Resource Center to say yes to the needs of our local community. EPNRC has established a Nonprofit Relief Fund to assure basic needs are met and essential services remain consistent now and beyond this crisis. The Nonprofit Relief Fund is disbursed within Estes Park only. We are indeed better together as we navigate these uncertain times.
Shirts went on sale on Monday. The first run was just 100 shirts, and as of press time, they were going fast. We might already be ready for a second run! Please jump online to support this nonprofit fundraiser. Wade’s elk shirts and aspen tree shirts celebrating the nonprofit community are available online at EPNonprofit.org. The tshirts inspired us to set up a Nonprofit Market Place and who knows what else we might add!
