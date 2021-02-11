From the Estes Park Police Department
UPDATED Friday, Feb. 12: Joanna has been found safe.
17 year old JOANNA SCHRAGS was last seen leaving the Estes Park High School on the morning of 02/10/2021
Height: 5’1"
Weight: 160-170
Long Brown Hair, Brown eyes
Last Seen Wearing: grey hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes, carrying a black backpack.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Joanna Schrags, please contact the Estes Park Police Department at 970-586-4000.
*Information released with parent permission.
