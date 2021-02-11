From the Estes Park Police Department

UPDATED Friday, Feb. 12: Joanna has been found safe.

17 year old JOANNA SCHRAGS was last seen leaving the Estes Park High School on the morning of 02/10/2021

Height: 5’1"

Weight: 160-170

Long Brown Hair, Brown eyes

Last Seen Wearing: grey hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes, carrying a black backpack.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Joanna Schrags, please contact the Estes Park Police Department at 970-586-4000.

*Information released with parent permission.

