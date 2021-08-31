Get your tickets today for the 45th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park, Colo. After the challenges of 2020, the Festival is back in full swing. Join us to find out what keeps Coloradans coming back for more family fun every year.
The festival has something for everyone – featuring, world class Scottish Highland Athletic competitions, hurling and jousting demonstrations, Irish and Highland dance performances, dog exhibitions, folk and rock musical performances, Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. Attendees can participate in a whiskey tasting Friday through Sunday and enjoy North America's largest Celtic parade on Saturday morning that runs through the heart of Estes.
The Estes Park International Tattoo – one of the largest and longest established military music displays in the United States – will take place during the Festival on Friday and Saturday evening.
With all-new international production team and international cast drawn from three continents of the globe, this year's tattoo will celebrate the international bond of friendship between nations and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy and the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
The festival is a Colorado nonprofit and has been a top attraction and highlight in Estes Park for 45 website or via GoFundMe. Your donation is tax deductible.
Schedule:
Friday, September 10th to Sunday, September 12th, 2021
•Festival open: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily
•Festival Parade: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th
•Estes Park International Tattoo: 7:30 p.m., September 10and 11
Estes Park Event Complex
1209 Manford Avenue
Order tickets today. Call 1-800-90-ESTES or visit ScotFest.com. Children nine and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
