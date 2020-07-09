By: Lisa VonBargen,
Community Engagement Manager
The Rec is open!
To access workout, lap swim and class schedules and reservations as well as online day pass, punch pass and membership purchases, visit evrpd.com and click on the Community Center banner. There is a video tutorial that will guide you through the process of pre-registering for a class in the green workout session and fitness class reservation tab. You may pre-register on a computer or on a mobile device using Google Chrome.
THE LEISURE POOL IS NOW
ACCEPTING 90-MINUTE OPEN SWIM RESERVATIONS!
Monday through Friday: 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m., 4:30-6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:30-3 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m.
Four spaces will be available per 90-minute timeslot to ensure safe social distancing as well as to maintain sanitation protocols. The individuals reserving their timeslot can bring up to four guests with them during their reserved time for a total of 5 swimmers. While 1 timeslot will be reserved, each individual attending will be required to use a punch or their individual membership if not on a family membership. They do not need to register each individual that will be coming.
Make your reservations on evrpd.com or call 970-586-8191 today!
LAP SWIMMERS: You may now bring a friend or family member that you are comfortable sharing a lane with when you make your lap pool reservation. Both parties myst have a membership or pay the applicable daily usage fee.
Here are a few reminders:
You must make a reservation for your workout, lap swim or class time slot.
6 a.m. lap swimmers must enter through aquatic entrance only.
If you are lap swimming, you must bring your own fins, etc.
You may reserve multiple time slots to combine fitness classes, cardio, weights, with a limit of one lap swim time slot per day.
You must wear a mask at all times.
Practice 6 ft. social distancing requirements.
Wipe down your equipment with provided sanitizer.
The indoor track remains closed - no indoor walking at this time.
Please check evrpd.com or visit our Facebook page for updates.
AQUA ZUMBA: Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. $5 per student; reservation only.
YOUTH OUTDOOR RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES:
Register now at evrpd.com
Soccer Clinic at Stanley Park: Open to ages 6-12
Monday-Friday, July 20-24; Ages 6-9: 9-10:30 a.m., Ages 10-12: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fee: $75 per player. Registration deadline: July 20.
Flag Football Clinic at Stanley Park: Open to ages 9-12
Monday-Friday, July 27-31; 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fee: $75 per player. Registration deadline: July 27.
Volleyball Clinic at the Marina Sand Volleyball Pit: Open to ages 9-12
Monday-Friday, July 27-31; 9-10:30 a.m.
Fee: $75 per player. Registration deadline: July 27.
Hiking Club (meet at weekly designated trailhead): Open to ages 10-12
Fridays, July 3-24, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fee: $10 per hiker per hike. Max 10 hikers. Registration deadline: day before hike.
Water Wars at Stanley Park: Open to all school-age kids
Fridays, July 3-July 31, 12:30-2 p.m., weather permitting.
Free, drop-in.
ADULT OUTDOOR RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES:
Register now at evrpd.com
Adult Pickleball Challenge at the Stanley Park Courts
Fridays; July 10 and July 24, 8-10:30 a.m.
Fee: $12 per person per event, Registration deadline: Wednesday prior to event.
GOLF COURSES: Estes Park 18-Hole Course, Lake Estes 9-Hole and Disc Golf - now open!
Smokin’ Dave’s at the 18-Hole Hangar – open to the public for take-out and at 50% capacity for dine-in. Serving their full menu from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
New! Download the “Estes Park Golf Courses” app either at the Apple App Store or Google Play Stores and receive a free medium bucket of range balls.
MARINA: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Pontoon boats are only reserved by calling 970-586-2011. All other rentals are first come, first served. Boat ramp inspection hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
