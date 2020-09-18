The 45th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is on! This fun and unique shopping experience showcases world class artists from Colorado and neighboring western states. Shoppers will discover hand woven garments, paintings, jewelry, metalwork, photography, fractal art, sculpture, pottery, and more! The festival will take place this weekend, September 19th and 20th in Bond Park; Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Safety is the number one priority and COVID guidelines will be followed. Contact tracing information will be collected upon arrival, and attendance is limited to 175 people at any one time. Social distancing and face covering is required.
