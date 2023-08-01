Estes Park Village Band To Present Final Summer Concert

The Estes Park Village Band will perform its final summer concert on Wednesday, August 9. The free concert will begin at 7:00 pm in Performance Park on west Elkhorn Ave. The concert will feature a mixture of marches and lighter selections in a “Pops Concert” format for the band.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor concert. The concert will be performed, rain or shine.
This is the band’s 41st year of performing for the Estes Park community and its visitors. Sharing the conducting duties for Wednesday’s program will be Melinda Workman and Chuck Varilek.
The audience will hear marches including “The Picadore” by John Philip Sousa, “The Trombone King” by Karl King and “Under The Double Eagle” by Josef Franz Wagner.
Medleys will feature the music of Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass as well as the music of Ray Charles.
Other lighter selections for band include “Pavanne” by Morton Gould and “Yorkshire Ballad” by James Barnes.
The Village Band is also performing Estes Park composer Jerry Brubaker’s march, “Mountain Strong,” marking the 10-year anniversary of the devastating 2013 flood in Estes Park and surrounding communities.
Samantha Workman will be featured as vocal soloist on “Over The Rainbow.” She is a 2023 graduate of Estes Park HS and will be attending the University of Northern Colorado this fall.
Dennis Edwards, a member of the Village Band horn section, will again be featured as alphorn soloist accompanied by the Village Band as he performs “Alphorn Ballad” by Dennis Armitage. Edwards taught high school physics in Germany, also playing in his town band and the Hofgassler Alphorn Ensemble. The alphorn is constructed entirely of wood, even the mouthpiece, and was hand-crafted near the Black Forest region of southwest Germany.
The Estes Park Village Band is a community band made up of musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7:30 pm in the Estes Park High School bandroom. The band will be on a short hiatus until November.
