This week, the Museum Friends are offering their annual 20% discount days for members of the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation to say thank you for your support through membership contributions.
Due to COVID restrictions, the sale will be by reservation only at the Museum Gift Shop (200 Fourth Street) on Sunday, November 15th, and Monday, November 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The Museum gallery remains closed. To be eligible for the savings, shoppers must be members of the Museum Friends & Foundation—and new members are welcome. Memberships will be available to purchase that day, starting at just $35 for individuals, with member benefits lasting for 12 months.
The Museum Shop boasts a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items with a focus on Estes Park’s unique history and mountain heritage. Visitors will find jigsaw puzzles, postcards, apparel, keepsake souvenirs, and framed gallery-quality panorama reproductions of early Estes Park. We also have new merchandise for you this year!
All COVID precautions will be in place. To schedule a personal 20-minute shopping reservation, contact Elaine at 970-481-5242 or
ehunt-downey@estes.org. If you would like more than 20 minutes to shop, Elaine will work with you to schedule multiple shopping windows. You can also look at merchandise online at estesparkmuseumfriends.org and click on “Museum Shop.”
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Museum through fundraising, publications, volunteerism, special projects, and events. More information on the organization is available by visiting www.estesparkmuseumfriends.org.
