Estes Park will be hosting the 101st Army Band in a free concert on July 3, 2:00 pm, at Performance Park on West Elkhorn Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Estes Park Village Band. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Last appearing in Estes Park in 2017, the band always entertains the audience with their masterful performances. The band’s setlist for this tour is mostly patriotic music including “American Overture,” “Rushmore,” “Hymn To The Fallen,” and, of course, “The Stars & Stripes Forever.”
The 101st Army Band will be performing FREE concerts all across the Front Range of Colorado, beginning on June 27th at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. The unit is part of the Colorado National Guard, and represents the state of Colorado and its citizens as musical ambassadors.
A complete listing of performances can be found here: 101starmyband.com/events.
For more information contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
