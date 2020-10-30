By: Kris Hazelton
The financial health of nonprofit organizations in Estes Park have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and our very own Estes Park Quota Club is facing challenges of their own.
Quota normally hosts several annual fundraisers throughout the year, yet due to the pandemic, they are facing challenges when trying to find a way to do so responsibly. In the interest of keeping those in our community and visitors to Estes Park safe from COVID, members of Estes Park Quota recently decided that their annual Holiday Home Tour will not be held this year. The decision was made due to complications of hosting a safe event for both participants, homeowners and members of their club.
Quota will however, host their annual Festival of Trees... with a few changes. The event will be held at a new location this year, in the lobby of the Estes Park Resort. Proceeds from these beautiful, one-of-a kind decorated trees support many Quota community projects such as the Loan Closet, ambulances for our community, AEDs, services to children and seniors, student grants and more. The trees will be on display from November 13-December 18 and the drawing to win the trees will be held on December 18.
Trees are currently being distributed to those interested in decorating them, and there is still a need for more tree decorators. Quota will supply you a small, lighted tree, you supply the decorations and decorating of the tree which will be displayed and offered as part of the Festival of Trees and given to the winner of the drawing. If you are interested in decorating a tree for this Quota fund-raiser, here are the specifications:
Guidelines for your tree:
1. Please decorate fully and secure items for transport. (Wiring the ornaments/decorations on is HIGHLY recommended so they will not fall off and break) The trees come pre-lit. You may use a theme (i.e., teddy bears, snowmen), if desired. A tree skirt is optional.
2. It is completely optional to include a gift, gift certificate, or other items with the tree, (i.e., stuffed animal, movie tickets, dinner certificate) - these should be offered only by you or your business. – Please do not solicit certificates from merchants using Quota’s name. Certificates may be offered by individuals or businesses who are kind enough to decorate a tree for this event.
3. A delivery date for your completed tree will be determined prior to November 13th. You may drop off your tree at the Estes Park Resort or you may make arrangements to have a tree committee member pick it up from you.
4. We will label your tree with your name or the name of your business, and will list gifts or certificates offered with the tree.
5. Please feel free to call Gail at 481-2372, Lori at 232-5511 or Kris at 231-2635 with any questions.
6. Have fun with this and thank you very much for your participation.
Please let us know if you are interested in participating in this fun fundraiser. Make sure to mark your calendars for the Festival of Trees on display and help support Estes Park Quota as they work to restructure, revamp and revise the way they will continue to raise funds for our community.
