Estes Park Archives Program Saturday, September 26

The Estes Park Archives concludes its September football-related programming this Saturday, September 26, with a free talk on the most important football in America, the nuclear football, once referred to as the atomic football.
As we approach the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, we acknowledge the one remnant of that crisis which still accompanies the President of the United States everywhere he (or she) travels outside the White House, a heavy aluminum briefcase inside a leather satchel, which contains menu-driven options for launching a nuclear attack.
We will give details about the football (which does not have a red button, and is not carried by the President), the "biscuit" (which very much is carried by the President, provided they don't misplace it, or leave it in a suit sent out for dry cleaning, as former chief administrators have), the football's connection to Halliburton, and “Operation Drop Kick” and the debt owed to Colorado.
The COVID-modified format has been in place all summer, and should be familiar to those who have attended one or more programs since June. In essence, it is a 15-minute block repeating every quarter hour between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with only people sharing the same last name or occupying the same residence permitted entry, with masks required. Reservations are not necessary, and all are welcome - for more information, call 586-4889.
