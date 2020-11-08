Like many events scheduled to take place in 2020, Veterans Day in Estes Park will look different this year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the American Legion is unable to hold its traditional ceremonies or serve the annual Veterans Breakfast.
Instead, the Legion is extending a special invitation to veterans and their families to attend the free Nourishing Network dinner Wednesday, Nov 11th. Food will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. with The Rock Inn providing bison meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy. Meals can be enjoyed at the Legion or taken home as carry-out. Special commemorative gifts will be given to all veterans who attend that day. The entire community is invited to take part in honoring the area’s veterans during this dinner.
One meaningful tradition that will continue as planned is the placing of American flags on veterans’ graves at the Estes Park Memorial Gardens. Volunteers are welcome to join Legion and Auxiliary members in installing the flags. Those interested in helping should meet at the cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov 8th.
The Veterans Day holiday originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of the fighting in World War I. It was in 1926 that Congress passed a resolution to establish an annual observance, and Nov. 11th officially became a national holiday in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day in May which is a holiday designed to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military, Veterans Day honors all American veterans—living or dead—and especially recognizes living veterans who served honorably in either war or peacetime. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day to make it more inclusive.
The Uniform Holidays Bill was passed by Congress in 1968, which moved the celebration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect three years later, but in 1975 President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to November 11th due to the important historical significance of the date.
In 2019 the Veterans Administration (VA) estimated that 18.8 million men and women in the United States were veterans, which accounts for about 8 percent of the civilian population over the age of 18. Of all veterans, 1 in 10 is a woman.
The VA also estimates that almost 42 million Americans have fought in wars, dating from the American Revolution in 1775 to Desert Storm in 1991. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the beginning of the “War on Terror,” 3.3 million veterans have served in the U.S. military. Today, there are about 1.4 million active-duty military service members living in the United States or deployed in more than 150 countries.
