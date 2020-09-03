Estes Park fielded its first high school football team in the fall of 1928, blanked by Berthoud in its initial scrimmage. While the local YMCA attracted numerous college athletes and coaches, including the famed Dana X. Bible, each summer, these interactions failed to add significantly to the local team's improvement until the 1940s, when an influx of workers for the Alva Adams tunnel project, in particular their high-school-aged sons, transformed the Bobcats into a football powerhouse.
Since that time, Estes Park's teams have had a mix of average to below-average success, with occasional bursts of glory and playoff appearances.
In the first of the series of September Saturday programs celebrating Estes Park high school football, we will discuss the early years of the program, addressing the locations and unusual "topography" of the initial two football fields, and the absence of information regarding game results in certain years, not just final scores, but even wins and losses. Both the local newspaper and the school yearbook covered high school athletics, but occasionally failed to mention outcomes of football games beyond indicating outstanding individual performances. Given this information is fairly standard when reporting on football, can it ever be recovered?
The Estes Park Archives meets every Saturday at 240 Moraine Avenue. Because of the pandemic, the free weekly programs have been modified to run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with 15-minute talks repeated every quarter hour. Only related family members can be in the audience at any given time, and masks are required. Reservations are not necessary - generally the wait outside on comfortable chairs if the meeting room is occupied in less than five minutes. All are welcome, even first-time visitors to Estes Park. For more information or directions, call 586-4889.
