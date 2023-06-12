The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present its first outdoor concert of the summer on Wednesday, June 14, starting at 7:00 p.m. The free concert will be held at Performance Park, Estes Park’s outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Chuck Varilek will direct the local jazz band which is in its 32nd year of providing music for Estes Park residents and visitors.
The band will feature music from the Big Band Era with the swinging sounds of Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey. In addition, newer music for big bands will also be performed. Wednesday’s program will feature popular favorites, including “Green Eyes,” “The Days Of Wine And Roses” and “720 In The Books.” Jan McCown (shown here) will be featured vocalist for this concert, singing “The Girl From Ipanema” and “As Long As I’m Singing.”
June 14 is Flag Day. To celebrate the day, the Jazz Big Band will feature Jan Scott on clarinet on two of Glenn Miller’s signature songs, “American Patrol” and “Moonlight Serenade.”
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band is made up of musicians from Estes Park and surrounding communities.
For more information about the band or the concert, please contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
