Looking for something fun to do this Saturday that embraces safety standards during COVID-19? Head to the Rummage Sale this Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a. m.-1 p. m. at The Kelley House in Allenspark, which is home to The Hilltop Guild.
Hilltop Guild President Donna Squyres said, “Even though COVID-19 restricts our activities, we still want to provide funding for scholarships, special projects, building maintenance and fundraising for the Fire Department in Allenspark. That’s why we’re having the Rummage Sale.”
You’ll be able to find pre-loved items at extremely low prices. “In some instances, there won’t even be a price tag. You can just choose to make a donation,” said Squyres. ”You’ll find toys, collectibles, White Elephant items and more.”
The Hilltop Guild is a productive and creative association of members who create handmade crafts throughout the year, including knit, crochet, woven and quilted items, homemade jellies, jewelry, artistic gourds, handmade stationary, photographs and crafts.
The Kelley House is located at
18720 Highway 7; fifteen miles from Lyons, and just 30 minutes south of Estes Park on Highway 7.
The Hilltop Guild also sells its weavings, crafts and other items at The Old Gallery in Allenspark year round, which is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“We’re thrilled that The Old Gallery has agreed to partner with us in this way,” said Squyres. “If you haven’t been there, you should stop by on Saturday as well and see the beautiful works of art by 20 local and regional artists for sale. There’s even a Rocky Mountain Conservancy Store in The Old Gallery, with maps, great souvenirs and more.”
The Hilltop Guild was founded in the late 1940s. Its’ goal is to return the fruits of the members’ labors to areas of need in the greater Allenspark area and beyond.
The group meets weekly throughout the year to learn new skills and create items to be sold. The Kelley House has a Loom Room with eight floor looms. “Our weavers create gorgeous items that will be for sale, including unique placemats, table runners, scarves and more,” said Squyres.
The group also maintains the site of the historic Allen cabin, the original homestead in Allenspark and the Bunce School, a Historic Designation from the State of Colorado and County of Boulder, which is listed on the National Historic Register. It is one of two rural log schoolhouses remaining in Boulder County and is located near the Kelley House.
