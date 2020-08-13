The Estes Park Archives continues exploring the early lives of the Stanley brothers this Saturday at 240 Moraine Avenue between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. with a program entitled "The Education of F. O. Stanley.”
Freelan O. Stanley completed many more years of education than his twin brother Frank, and also initially entered the teaching profession like his father, but the when and where of F. O.'s attendance at places of higher education after he left Kingfield, Maine, is a bit problematic.
His first stop, a two-year program at the Normal School in nearby Farmington (now part of the University of Maine system), from which he graduated in 1871, couldn't be more clear, supported not only by extensive school records, but also contemporary newspaper mentions.
Beyond this, however, things get a bit fuzzy, and the name dropping of prominent institutions attended relies mostly on family histories passed down through nieces and nephews who weren't alive at the time.
Subsequent enrollments at Hebron Academy and Bowdoin College would certainly help account for F. O. Stanley's whereabouts, but Hebron Academy in particular has no record of his enrollment, and definitely none related to a graduation, so how could Stanley then attend Bowdoin, if the whole point of going to Hebron was to fill in gaps in his classwork necessary to enter Bowdoin?
Digitized newspapers currently don't offer any support for a sojourn at Hebron, but until every Maine newspaper is digitized, the lack of an answer doesn't necessarily mean Stanley's presence at the academy as a young man should be written off as pure myth.
Indeed, it will be argued by those who strongly believe and continue to propagate this information that Stanley's later financial support, long service on their governing board, and honorary degree had to involve some earlier connection to Hebron Academy. Yet other wealthy individuals often serve on boards and receive honorary degrees from institutions they have no connection with. Is there a data-driven way out of this dilemma?
The COVID-modified program format involves short 15-minute programs repeated every quarter hour to small groups of related family members wearing masks, with reservations encouraged but not required. The wait time, if any, is outside on comfortable chairs. All programs provide by the Archives are free, and no membership is required. For additional information or directions, call
970-586-4889.
