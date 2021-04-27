The Stanley Home Museum and Education Center is opening to the public beginning this Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Museum will offer two-hour guided tours between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.
All tours begin at the Estes Park Visitor Center with shuttle pickup at the top of the hour. Visitors parking is not available at the Museum.
Tour pricing is $12 for general admission, with children 12 and under free. Discounted and family rates are available as described on the website. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stanleyhome.org. For special assistance, please call 970-235-0062.
