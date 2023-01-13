At the next Learn With The League meeting on Wednesday, January 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave. Captain Jeremiah Polucha will present “An Update on the Estes Park Police Department.”
In 2022, Jeremiah was appointed the Interim Operations Captain, where he currently serves. Jeremiah is passionate about leadership and has an uncommon interest in the topics of constitutional law, criminal procedure, and Colorado law. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to our community. For more information, check www.lwv-estespark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.