Join YMCA of the Rockies on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24 for the annual 5K Turkey Trot! Online registration is now open at ymcarockies.org and strongly encouraged. Get out and get active before celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday! Participants in costumes, those wanting to walk or move slower, and strollers are all welcome. Dogs are also welcome, as long as they remain on a leash. Check-in at the Sweet Memorial Building beginning at 8 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. YMCA of the Rockies Turkey Trot is free and open to the public, free-will donations will be accepted to support the camper scholarship program. Celebrate after the race in the Sweet Memorial Program Building with light refreshments! For questions or more information, please call 970-586-3341, ext. 1104.
