Due to the COVID19 related restrictions on the capacity for indoor food establishments at only 50 people, we have no choice but to cancel our 2020 season. While we had a great plan that included a change of serving procedures, a revised seating layout, and a new cowboy bean recipe meant to encourage social distancing, having the capacity limit in place, with no timeline announced for review and adjustment, we just couldn't find a way to be viable this summer.
We thank everyone for their continued support and following of the Lazy B Chuckwagon and Show in Estes Park and encourage all of you to support your local businesses to the extent possible over the coming months.
Our plans for a return in 2021 will depend on the pending town board approval for the new Elkhorn Lodge development, and our ability to secure sufficient space with the new owner. Assuming we return in 2021, guests can expect to enjoy our new show format "A Trailride Through Time", and a return of our same wrangler crew serving up a great supper and western show that so many continue to enjoy each summer.
We hope to see you all again next year!
