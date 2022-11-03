Our annual Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar is rapidly approaching! We have a number of local artisans displaying beautiful handmade items that would make wonderful holiday gifts. We started the Storm Mountain Bazaar in 2008; a group of local crafters looking for an outlet for their products. Some of the faces have changed over the years, but the quality and variety of crafts remains.
Most of our items are locally hand crafted and you have the fun of talking to the crafters and learning about the process of creating the items. The wide variety of products will include quilted, knit & crocheted items, jewelry, soaps, honey and honey products, decorations, baskets, gourds, wood carvings, cards, and more treasures!
The bazaar is this Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are located in the Big Thompson Canyon Association Building, a fun historic log structure, at 1479 US Hwy. 34, one mile east of Drake. We hope to see lots of familiar faces stopping in; some people make this an annual event. Look for many fall and winter items as well as holiday items for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Our fund-raising efforts this year will support the Big Thompson Canyon Association whose building has been our home for many years. We are having a bake sale to assist with building maintenance funds; he building has been in use since 1948 and is showing its age! Funds will go to help replace windows broken by a bear last year, replace the aging and cantankerous stove, scrape and paint the exterior, and other smaller building repairs.
We try to make sure this is a fun community event, not just a shopping event: free hot cider, crafts people happy to share information, fun historic log building – and hopefully good weather!
If you have any questions, please contact Deb Green at facebook.com/peacefulridge or deb@peacefulridge.com. Additional information on the crafters will also be linked from that Facebook page.
