The Estes Park Education Foundation (EPEF) invites the community to the 9th annual PUMPKINS AND PILSNERS festival, October 8th from 11:00 – 6:00 in Bond Park. Including live music from FY5, Sugar Mountain and Chain Station.
Pumpkins and Pilsners is a FREE, and FUN Fall Festival with activities and entertainment for all ages. Choose your perfect pumpkin and enjoy live music, activities for kids and, of course, the best in local craft beer for adults.
For the kids: Enjoy free children's activities like pony rides, strider course & bike skills (bikes and helmets provided), air tattoos, and giant lawn games. The pumpkin patch sells pumpkins for $7 each and you can set them aside in the well-guarded 'sold' corral while you enjoy the fun.
For the adults: Choose from a selection of hand-picked seasonal, local craft beers. Sip suds from a souvenir glass - featuring LOCAL brews from Avant Garde Aleworks, Rock Cut Brewing Company, Estes Park Brewery and Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co.
For everyone:
Food: Grab a bite from one of the food trucks featuring comfort foods, festival favorites and tasty treats.
Live Music: kick back and relax while listening to live music from FY5, Sugar Mountain and Chain Station.
This incredible event is the largest annual fundraiser for the local non-profit organization, Estes Park Education Foundation (EPEF). All proceeds from the festival go directly back into the Estes Valley community to support the students and teachers of the Estes Park School District.
The mission of the Estes Park Education Foundation is to inspire community investment in exemplary student learning experiences today to develop our citizens of tomorrow. EPEF strives to provide seamless unity between the community and the students and teachers of the Estes Park School District in supporting the journey of our students to graduate to be responsible and successful citizens. To learn more about EPEF please visit www.epeducationfoundation.org.
