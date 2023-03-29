Estes Valley Land Trust Announces the Student Nature Film Festival

The 2nd annual Estes Valley Student Nature Film Festival is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19th in the high school auditorium from 6-8pm. The purpose of the Student Nature Film Festival is to amplify the voices of youth in our community by giving them an opportunity to create and reveal their own short environmental films. “I am so excited to see the environmental films directed and filmed by, and starring youth in our community”, said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “I think the audience is really going to enjoy watching the films and seeing how Estes Park youth connect with nature.”
This free event will be hosted by the Estes Park School District and Estes Valley Land Trust, with support from our generous festival sponsor Bird & Jim. During the festival event, the films will be screened for a public audience and a panel of local judges.
The film festival will include 8-10 short films, each 5-10 minutes in length. After the last film is screened, a panel of judges will join the students on stage and lead a Q&A session with the filmmakers. Refreshments will also be available for sale, with all proceeds benefiting student groups at the school.
After the event, the judges will rank the films and the top three filmmakers will receive academic scholarships, with a grand prize amount of $4,000. The filmmakers will be judged on the quality and content of their films as well as their participation in the Q&A portion of the event.
Last year, a total of $8,000 was awarded to six students who worked alone or in teams to create the three winning films. All of the winning filmmakers have since received their scholarship awards and enrolled at colleges and universities.
Through this film festival, and other youth-oriented programs, the land trust aims to foster the next generation of environmental stewards in the Estes Park community. Please join us at this event to show your support for our local youth.
