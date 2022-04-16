Don’t miss the Community Yard Sale which will be held on Saturday, April 30th-weather permitting.
Set-up is at at 7 a.m. The sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
Location: Estes Park Masonic Lodge, 1820 S. St. Vrain Ave.
Outdoor spaces are for rent to sell your merchandise for just $20.00.
Call 970-577-8585 or 970-658-0184 for more information.
