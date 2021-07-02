Fine Arts Guild Community Theatre Presents: Disenchanted!

Only one week until Disenchanted opens at Performance Park! In this hilarious re-telling of classic princess stories, Snow White, the Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and others set the record straight. July 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th, our favorite Disney princesses will take to the stage like we’ve never seen them before.
This week we will feature cast members CJ Jensen, Deborah Webb, and Bridget Rago.
CJ Jensen first took to the stage at age three when she played a butterfly. She got bitten by the theatre bug and she’s been involved in theatre ever since! Jensen was a member of the Estes Park Repertoire Company, as well as having performed, directed, and costumed Fine Arts Guild productions.
“It’s joyful to be back on stage and to be with incredibly talented women,” Jensen says.
As Princess Badroulbadour, Jensen believes that Disenchanted will send a message to all women and girls about being strong, confident and beautiful women no matter who they are, where they come from, what they look like, or how old they are. “It is not ok to be secondary!”
Deborah Webb’s first musical experience was singing and dancing in the chorus at the Nomad Theatre in Boulder. She went on to sing in various choirs, including the Mountainaires. Webb has embodied such iconic roles as Golde in Fiddler on the Roof and Mrs. Pierce in My Fair Lady.
“I’m excited to be preforming again now that COVID seems to be under control and restrictions are allowing more in person events,” Webb states. “Without the continuing support of Estes Park Fine Arts Guild, these wonderful productions would not be possible. And we need community donations to keep doing this!”
Bridget Rago is thankful to be doing live theater again after such a crazy year, and she is particularly excited to be playing Cinderella in Disenchanted. She has a lot of experience in musical theatre, playing memorable characters in shows such as Cabaret and Lend Me a Tenor. But when not singing and dancing, Rago says, “I am back to playing my most important role of all: mama to my two beautiful girls.”
Rago believes community theater is a lovely way to make friends and hopefully make people smile.
“It is so fun to be playing Cinderella because the character is so silly and can get away with so much. Also, we both share a cheesy sense of humor,” she says.
Although this show features our favorite Disney princesses, we want to stress that this is not a children’s show! Disenchanted princesses have no filter and their comic wisdom is suitable for middle school age and above.
Mark your calendars to attend one of five performances at Performance Park, July 8th, 9th, 10th, at 6:30, and the 10th and 11th matinees at 2:00. Admission is free! Donations are gratefully accepted at the time of performance. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Check back next week to read about more cast members. For more information, please visit www.fineartsguild.org or our Facebook page!
