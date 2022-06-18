There really is an inexplicable energy manifested at the Friends of Folk Festival, one that can only be attributed to the community’s love for Dick Oreans. Dick Orleans’ legacy lives on in many ways, Friends of Folk Festival being one. This music-packed event is put on annually by the Estes Arts District at Performance Park around the time of Dick’s birthday, this year falling on Tuesday, June 21 and starting at 2 p.m.
Dick Orleans brought an enthusiasm and welcoming energy to the music scene of Estes Park, and really to everything he did. He was a strong mentor to rising musicians and encouraged ever evolving styles of music. He hosted several open mic nights in Estes Park, inspiring the original intention for Friends of Folk Festival – to carry the torch forward by giving local musicians a stage while also introducing fresh voices to Estes Park.
This year's lineup includes: The Levi Carpman Trio, Neilson & Nicholson, Wesley Scott, Aaron LaCombe, The Sweet Lillies, Chain Station, the Reminders and closing the night out: the Burroughs.
A scholarship fund has been established with Dick’s passions in mind. Dick Orleans was always supporting others to pursue their art! He inspired so many and we want to keep that energy going. We encourage all creatives to apply: https://bit.ly/3LwIpuj
At the Estes Arts District, we believe that the arts are the heart of humanity, and in the mountains that heart beats even stronger. We do cool stuff for our community related to the arts; whether that be visual, performance, literary, craft beverages, culinary or anything else that fits in the creative realm. We strive to create connections for passionate artists and advocate for their value amongst the community. We continue and evolve Estes Park traditions through intentional programming. We do all this while having fun. Want to be a part of it? We’d love to have you.
And to those already a part of it, we appreciate you! We want to thank our 2022 Friends of Folk Festival sponsors and partners. The show truly would not go on without you. For more information on this year’s Friends of Folk Festival and our growing list of sponsors, visit our website at Estesartsdistrict.org.
