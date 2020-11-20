Start off your Thanksgiving Day in a healthy way! YMCA of the Rockies is offering an alternative option to the traditional Turkey Trot run on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26. Join us at the Y for a distanced traditional running route or participate virtually from your own location. Find registration information and more at
At YMCA of the Rockies: From 7:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. the route will be flagged for runners and walkers to start at their convenience. The start line is located at the Sweet Memorial Program Building. To compete in the challenge, register using the race app and complete the route at your own pace. Please make sure to stay socially distanced from others. A start flag and clock will help track your time. Once you’re finished, enter your time through your registration.
From home: Register via the Facebook event, and run your own two-mile course. Once you’re finished, enter your time through your registration.
Prizes will be awarded for recorded times to first place female, male, child under 16, and dog. Prizes also awarded to best photo and best costume. For more information call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
