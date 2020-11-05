The commercial Estes Park AM radio station at frequency 1470 kHz, now owned by the town, enjoyed a 40 plus year local history of broadcasting from a variety of locations under a range of owners, formats, and call letters.
The Estes Park Archives will spend the month of November attempting to untangle the order and history of this “alphabet soup” of AM radio stations home-grown in Estes Park, which has always been parked at 1470 on the dial, but waxed and waned with the economy and perceived importance of local radio.
While Estes Park was providing a daily summer radio program to outside stations (like KFKA in Greeley) as early as the 1930s, the first station located in and broadcasting exclusively to Estes Park and vicinity appears to be KKEP, which began advertising its existence in local newspapers in 1967. It bears noting this assertion contradicts “Wikipedia” information posted on the internet, which could be explained by a Wikipedia error, or potentially because KKEP was a “pseudonym” for the actual call letters registered with the FCC.
Join us this Saturday, November 7, at 240 Moraine Avenue for the first in the series of AM 1470 reminiscences, a look at KKEP, a station with live disc jockeys and a 12-hour daily broadcast schedule located for most or all of its short life at the Black Canyon Ranch.
The pandemic-modified program format implemented this spring still holds, with attendance restricted to individual families wearing masks at any one time, and lectures repeating every 30 minutes at the top and bottom of the hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Reservations are not required, but if you owned, worked for, or remember listening to local AM radio beginning in the 1960s, dropping in over the next few weeks to say hello or, or at least a call to 586-4889, would be greatly appreciated.
