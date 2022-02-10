Students at Estes Park High School Thespian Troupe 7284 have been hard at work getting ready for their upcoming production of Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland.

Chasing the White Rabbit, Alice tumbles down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. But things are a little different here. Up is down, right is left and nothing makes sense! Will she ever make it back home to see her kitten? During Alice’s adventure in wonderland she meets all its famous residents: Queen of hearts, White Queen, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Gryphon, Mock Turtle, the Dormouse, Mad Hatter and March Hare, the Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar and White Rabbit.

Cast List

White Rabbit- Sydney Lewelling

Alice- Sam Workman

Caterpillar-Zach Lewis

Cook-Gwen Harrison

Mad Hatter- Shawn Mytling

March Hare-Amelia Bryant

Dormouse-Miriam Cramer

Cheshire Cat-Alanna Finch

Mock Turtle-Odin Rhode

Gryphon-Cam Brown

Tweedledum-Lizzie Doan

Tweedledee-Skyla Powell

Knave of Hearts-Rose Burgit

Queen of Hearts-Molly Larson

White Queen-Cassie Grandmaison

Executioner-Grace Thamert

The show is co-directed by Jordanne Bradley and Jordan Hazelton.

Grace Mechem makeup

Laura Larson costumes

Tech Crew:

John Ferree

Olyvia Meinking

Sophie Kamprath

Merlin Hamel

Bruce Guy

Kaydin Reihing

Caleb Macgregor

Performances are scheduled for February 18 at 7 p.m. and February 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Estes Park High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. This is a show for all ages with special matinee ticket prices at $4 for students 5th grade and younger.

