Students at Estes Park High School Thespian Troupe 7284 have been hard at work getting ready for their upcoming production of Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland.
Chasing the White Rabbit, Alice tumbles down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. But things are a little different here. Up is down, right is left and nothing makes sense! Will she ever make it back home to see her kitten? During Alice’s adventure in wonderland she meets all its famous residents: Queen of hearts, White Queen, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Gryphon, Mock Turtle, the Dormouse, Mad Hatter and March Hare, the Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar and White Rabbit.
Cast List
White Rabbit- Sydney Lewelling
Alice- Sam Workman
Caterpillar-Zach Lewis
Cook-Gwen Harrison
Mad Hatter- Shawn Mytling
March Hare-Amelia Bryant
Dormouse-Miriam Cramer
Cheshire Cat-Alanna Finch
Mock Turtle-Odin Rhode
Gryphon-Cam Brown
Tweedledum-Lizzie Doan
Tweedledee-Skyla Powell
Knave of Hearts-Rose Burgit
Queen of Hearts-Molly Larson
White Queen-Cassie Grandmaison
Executioner-Grace Thamert
The show is co-directed by Jordanne Bradley and Jordan Hazelton.
Grace Mechem makeup
Laura Larson costumes
Tech Crew:
John Ferree
Olyvia Meinking
Sophie Kamprath
Merlin Hamel
Bruce Guy
Kaydin Reihing
Caleb Macgregor
Performances are scheduled for February 18 at 7 p.m. and February 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Estes Park High School Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. This is a show for all ages with special matinee ticket prices at $4 for students 5th grade and younger.
