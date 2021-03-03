Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) said they responded to a call last Saturday morning of a possible explosion and fire at the Elkins Distillery.
Elkins Distillery is located near Lake Estes, opened in July 2016 and produces whisky with Colorado-grown grain, according to its website. There's also a tasting room at their location.
Crews arrived on the scene at 9 a.m. Two employees of the distillery were taken to Estes Park Hospital, EVFPD said. Authorities said they did know the condition of the employees.
The fire was extinguished quickly but still did a substantial amount of damage to the rear of the building. The cause of the fire was unknown, EVFPD said.
Fire crews cleared from the scene on Saturday afternoon, and the investigation was turned over to the fire marshal.
A Go Fund Me account was set up for the two employees who were injured with a goal of collecting $20,000. As of Tuesday, March 2, $30,585 had been collected. To donate to help them, go to hgofund.me/1fce4693
As of Sunday, February 28, Jordan Frazier, organizer of the Go Fund Me page said, “Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us reached the donation goal. The road ahead is going to be long, but both boys are stable. We can’t express enough how amazing and appreciated the outpouring of support has been for these two.”
