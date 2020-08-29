Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Live Streaming on YouTube TV
The Friends of Folk Festival celebrates Dick Orleans’ legacy with music and community. This Festival is held in the style of Dick’s “Friends of Folk” nights where both professionals and amateurs perform.
Scholarship Opportunity
Scholarship funds have been established with Dick’s passions in mind. These scholarships will be given out during the last concert session September 22nd. Anyone in the Estes Valley with a passion for the arts can apply for this scholarship simply by providing your contact information and answering a few questions on the application form.
• Tell us about your creative work.
• Tell us about how you are going to use the scholarship money.
• Tell us about how you and your art (creative) work will contribute or impact your community.
We'd love to make you a recipient so submit your application now!
Call for Musicians
The musical performance aspect of this festival is done in a similar format to the original vision/intention of the late Dick Orleans – who began “Friends of Folk” – to promote new and emerging artists in Estes Park. This is for regular performers (individuals or bands) who are looking for some “audience/microphone” time.
Find the scholarship application and performer guidelines on the Friends of Folk EAD event pages on our website. Find the live stream link on the Friends of Folk Festival page. www.estesartsdistrict.org
The Estes Arts District’s mission with Friends of Folk Festival is to grow the event into a well-executed, professional level festival while still maintaining Dick Orleans’ original vision of promoting new and emerging artists. This is not a “talent-show” format.
Dick Orleans was always supporting others to pursue their art, whether music or photography or anything! He inspired so many and we want to keep that energy going.
We miss you Dick!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.