The inaugural Roots on the Ridge Festival,scheduled for May 16, 2020, at the Estes Park Event Complex, has been cancelled. The decision was made in consultation with the Town of Estes Park and the guidance of state and county officials regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Roots on the Ridge was set to showcase local Estes Park music and art, and includ-ed music lineup that also featured national acts Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise, Ruston Kelly and Chancey Williams.
Ticket buyers will receive a full refund on their purchase and will be notified of the refund by the festival’s ticketing partner, Frontgate Tickets. Fans that purchased their tickets at The Ridgeline Hotel or Trendz will be fully refunded once the proper-ties reopen after a temporary closure in response to COVID-19. Those ticket buyers should bring their tickets with them in exchange for their refund.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic provided us no alternative but to cancel the 2020 festival,” said festival producer John Cimperman. “The responsible act was to can-cel now and provide fans a refund on their purchase as soon as possible.
“We thank all the fans that welcomed this event to Estes Park and also thank the Es-tes Park community for their support and enthusiasm. We look forward to bringing Roots on the Ridge back in 2021.”
If fans or vendors have any additional questions, they should email the festival at in-fo@rootsontheridge.com.
