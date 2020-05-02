Estes Park Middle School Students Learn About Being Firewise

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.