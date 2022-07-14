Join us for the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, July 16 from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. The price is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages five to 10, and children under five eat for free.
Firefighters will once again be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee in the Firehouse in Glen Haven. There will be a silent auction at the Town Hall with wonderful treasures, including but not limited to, gift certificates from restaurants and other local businesses, bird houses, and artwork. Be sure to stop by the bake sale for homemade pies, cakes, breads, and cookies. There will be a craft show featuring artisans as well.
The GHAVFD defends 500 structures located on over 25,000 acres of mostly forested land and responds to vehicle crashes and incidents requiring emergency assistance along County Road 43. They also support other area agencies when called upon. The Department currently has 20 incredible volunteers who put their lives on the line to protect our community and its assets. This breakfast event is one of the department’s main source of income.
The Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department is in the process of replacing their handheld radios which are failing and repair parts are no longer available. The plan is to replace them over the next 10 years purchasing two-three radios each year. Each radio costs about $6000. As well, a majority of their AEDs are 20 years old and batteries are no longer available. They are replacing two this year with a grant from the Village Thrift Shop but will need four more. They cost about $3,200 each.
The community of Glen Haven is neither a municipality nor a taxing district. GHAVFD is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit Colorado corporation. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation to GHAVFD, P. O. Box 53, Glen Haven, CO 80532. You can also donate to the Silent Auction by contacting Sandra at hazlett_s@yahoo.com
Thank you ot our supporters and sponsors of this event: Estes Park News, Town of Estes Park, Bank of Colorado, Bank of Estes Park, Kind Coffee, Air-O-Pure Portables and YMCA of the Rockies.
For more information on the breakfast and the department check out www.ghavfd.org.
