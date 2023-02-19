Students at EPHS are busy rehearsing their upcoming production of Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Tickets are now available!
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
Cast:
Henry Thomas-Wayne
Zach Lewis- Oliver
Lily Shields-Megan
Sam Workman-Narrator
Amelia Bryant-Ernie Mac and Very Tall Man/ Seamus/A certain Potions teacher/Professor Turban/Ghost History Teach/Professor Locky/Mr. Nick/Sal/Second Headmaster/Real Mr. Moody/Zach Smith
Farrah Collins-Hannah and First Headmaster/Professor McG/Professor Sproutty/Xavier Jones/Professor Lanny/Runes Teach/Ms. Babble
May Brink-J. Finch Fletchley and Uncle Dave/Goyle/A Fat Friar/ Clumsy Longbottom/ Hermoone #3/ Viktor/ Mr. Bagman
Ethan Brown-Leanne and Ginny/Helga/Frenchy-
Neva Case- Sally Perks and Hermoone/ Blondo Malloy/ Rowena/ Rita Scooter/ Bippy
Merin Hamel-Susie Bones and Harry/ Colin/ Hermoone #2/ Ric Gryff/ Myrtle
Andie Lewelling-Cedric/Voldy
Death Buddies- Played by all
Tech crew: John Ferree, Ryan Schwartz, Isabella Putman, Alexis Reeves, Zal Sugar
Stage Crew-Grace Thamert, Callum Hoskins, Lux VanTatenhove
This production is directed by Jordanne Bradley and Jordan Hazelton.
Save the dates! Performances will be held at the EPHS auditorium on February 24 at 7 p.m. and February 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Get your tickets today at estesschools.org or at the door before showtime.
