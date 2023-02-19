Puffs play

Students at EPHS are busy rehearsing their upcoming production of Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Tickets are now available!

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Cast:

Henry Thomas-Wayne

Zach Lewis- Oliver

Lily Shields-Megan

Sam Workman-Narrator

Amelia Bryant-Ernie Mac and Very Tall Man/ Seamus/A certain Potions teacher/Professor Turban/Ghost History Teach/Professor Locky/Mr. Nick/Sal/Second Headmaster/Real Mr. Moody/Zach Smith

Farrah Collins-Hannah and First Headmaster/Professor McG/Professor Sproutty/Xavier Jones/Professor Lanny/Runes Teach/Ms. Babble

May Brink-J. Finch Fletchley and Uncle Dave/Goyle/A Fat Friar/ Clumsy Longbottom/ Hermoone #3/ Viktor/ Mr. Bagman

Ethan Brown-Leanne and Ginny/Helga/Frenchy-

Neva Case- Sally Perks and Hermoone/ Blondo Malloy/ Rowena/ Rita Scooter/ Bippy

Merin Hamel-Susie Bones and Harry/ Colin/ Hermoone #2/ Ric Gryff/ Myrtle

Andie Lewelling-Cedric/Voldy

Death Buddies- Played by all

Tech crew: John Ferree, Ryan Schwartz, Isabella Putman, Alexis Reeves, Zal Sugar

Stage Crew-Grace Thamert, Callum Hoskins, Lux VanTatenhove

This production is directed by Jordanne Bradley and Jordan Hazelton.

Save the dates! Performances will be held at the EPHS auditorium on February 24 at 7 p.m. and February 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Get your tickets today at estesschools.org or at the door before showtime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.