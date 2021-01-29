EVICS Art Gala February 5

The 5th Annual EVICS Art Gala Share the Love Silent Auction and Charcuterie to Go Party will be held on February 5th starting at 6:00 p.m., where the whole community is invited to the (Zoom) Art Gala.
Currently the virtual, silent auction is taking place and will continue through February 5th! Go to efrc.betterworld.org to bid on adventures and art.
The Gala features our local artists James Frank, Erik Stensland, Karen Barnett, Wade Johnston, Liz Zornes, Ann Finley, Dan Marshall, John Lynch, Hazel Yarrow and Dave Landers. Other Gala Virtual Auction items were graciously donated by Allen and Julie Jackson (Jackson Stables at the YMCA of the Rockies), Snowy Peaks Winery, Patti Aldridge (Creativity Cabin), Christy DeLorme (Mountain Top), Rock Cut Brewery and many more!
A delicious Charcuterie Box can be purchased—that means no cooking! Only 50 of these are available, so complete your order by January 29th.
Tickets for a chance at the prize basket are available for purchase. This basket is worth $1,200 and a ticket is $10! You can purchase more than one ticket. In fact, it in encouraged to purchase more as all the proceeds go toward the EVICS Scholarship Fund! So maybe, just maybe you want 10!
You can do all these things very easily, simply go to efrc.betterworld.org.
Let’s come together, united in love and hope for our community’s children and their families, to support and strengthen them through the children’s very important early years of life.
Other upcoming activities at EVICS
February-Developmental Screenings– available for all (ages one month to 72 months of age) children.
February 4th-Parents Group-All parents welcome!
February 11th-Family Night-Be My Valentine kits and more!
