KRKI was Estes Park's third AM radio station, and, in 1998, became its first FM radio station.
Stan Pratt sold Estes Park's second AM radio station, KSIR, to the “Trail Broadcasting Company” on April Fools' Day, 1991, for $180,000. The call letters were changed to KRKI, obviously a play on “Rocky” and its location in the Rocky Mountains.
KRKI radio engineer Gary Hartley was an familiar carry-over from the KSIR staff, but, beyond that, names like Terry Licence, Steve Coffin, Dave Floyd, and David Czapp appear to have been new hires. Until or unless some of these folks share their memories (and Dave Floyd is no longer with us), KRKI is at risk of becoming Estes Park's “forgotten” AM 1470 radio station, as it survived only seven years, and is not yet old enough for collectible advertising material to justify internet auction listings.
Still, enough FCC documents survive to create a skeleton history, and the Estes Park Archives will share what is known about KRKI from newspaper and internet searches this Saturday, November 21, at 240 Moraine Avenue, in a COVID-modified program format running every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
No more than four family members sharing the same last name (or four or fewer people sharing the same household) are allowed in the meeting room at any one time, with masks worn by all in attendance. Reservations are not required, and everything, including bottled water and packaged snack items, are free. Everyone is welcome, including first-time visitors to Estes Park. You don't need to have any knowledge of Estes Park history to take part. Call 586-4889 for more information or directions.
