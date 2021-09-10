Estes Park Museum Then & Now Fundraising Tours

Join the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. as they host two different tours based on the acclaimed title, Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then & Now, Revised Edition. Special, small group (15 people) tours will be led by author and Historian Laureate Dr. James Pickering and photographers Derek Fortini and Mic Clinger. Choose between the East End or West End (or attend both) to explore opposite ends of Elkhorn Avenue. East End sites include the Birch Ruins and Cabin, The Stanley Hotel, Bond Park, the former High School Football Field (now the Library and Town Hall parking lot), various businesses downtown and the site of the Riverside Amusement Complex. West End sites include various businesses downtown, historic sites along Cleave Street, the Lewiston Hotel that burned down in 1941 and views of the historic Elkhorn Lodge.
Ticket prices are $100 per individual, per tour. All tour proceeds support improvements to the Estes Park Museum Annex. The facility preserves objects from the Museum’s collection and will provide a public space for researchers. Each tour will take an estimated three hours and feature more than 12 historic locations. Refreshing artisan snacks will be provided in a picnic setting for participants to recharge. Participants will have the opportunity to socialize and request book signings with the author and photographers, and will receive a unique, digital, commemorative “Then & Now” group photograph from one of the historic sites. There will be a number of opportunities to reshoot “Then & Now” locations not included in the publication with provided historic images from the Museum collection for reference. Additionally, tickets include a 10% discount voucher for Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then & Now, Revised Edition on the day of the tour. The voucher may be combined with the 10% Museum Members shop discount.
The downtown East End tour takes place Wednesday, September 15 beginning 9:00 a.m. Downtown West End tour takes place Wednesday, September 29, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Tickets are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today! Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis. For reservations or questions call 970-586-6256. Payment can be made by cash or check with “Then & Now Tour” in the memo line.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share, and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the museum's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.