The 6th annual Studio Tour invites the creative curious, shoppers and talkers (who love to learn) into the studios of professional artists in Estes. Ten local artists will open their home studios to demonstrate their fine art and craft process including: woodturning, sculpture, furniture, ceramics, oil painting, photography, custom clothing, artisan skin care and graphic design. The Estes Park Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, 2022, from 10 until 5.
There are a total of thirteen artists participating in this event (ten hosts, three guests).
How do you “do the tour”? Choose the route that best serves you; visit one studio or ten. Some locations are right off the highway; others are up a dirt road. Two weeks before the event, printed maps will be available at Kind Coffee, Elements of Touch Wellness Spa, Bird & Jim Restaurant and the Visitors Center. Information on each artist, examples of their work, and an interactive map can be found www.epstudiotour.com.
New this year is the dynamic duo of Cathy Goodale and Jim Biggers, beacons of fine art in the Estes Valley for many years and members of the Art Center.
Cathy Goodale - Oil Painting, stop #6
Cathy Goodale says, “If you pay attention, art transcends all parts of life and makes the ordinary things in life “a painting.” Her demand for excellence drives all of her endeavors and her imagination pushes her to paint past her “artistic safe places.” She paints in both watercolor and oil.
Growing up in Denver, Colorado, her grandmother introduced her to art classics. Cathy attended Stephens College in Missouri and received a Fine Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She continued her art training at Denver University, studying commercial art under William Sanderson. She has also studied with Charles Reid, Richard Schmid, Burt Silverman, Carolyn Anderson and Zolton Szabo.
The opportunities for travel and teaching workshops in Russia, Mexico, Africa, Spain, France, Ireland and Costa Rica are some of her greatest learning experiences.
Cathy’s work can be found in the Columbine Gallery, in Loveland, Colorado and the Arts Center of Estes Park in Estes Park, Colorado.
Jim Biggers - Oil Painting stop #6
Looking at the world with a different eye, James Biggers looks for more than merely seeing the natural beauty of a scene. He tries to find the emotions that are tied up within a subject and portray those in his paintings. It is through the heart of the painting that he makes the emotional connection with the viewer that he feels is essential in great art.
While James graduated with a Fine Arts Degree from Central State University in Oklahoma, he credits most of his formal art training from individuals with whom he has studied such as Richard Schmid. He has traveled extensively
He has participated in juried exhibitions from Connecticut to California, and has been featured in American Artist, Revue Magazine and Southwest Art. He has been published in two Landscape books; Art of the National Parks by Suzan Hallsten McGarry and Landscapes of Colorado by Ann Scarlet Daley. Jim won the Legacy Award this year in the Governor's Show, an outstanding accomplishment.
Biggers discovered something else essential to art, and impossible to teach. He calls it the “heart of the painting.” “Technique is what gets people to walk up to your painting; heart is what keeps them there.”
Laura Davis - Digital photography & Collage Studio stop #2
Beauty is hidden in plain sight. Laura’s work is a joyful interpretation of the divine details which surround us. Reflections on dewdrops, peeling paint, beetle paths, wood grain and patterns in natural or human made structures are captured and highlighted by my lens, witness the order inherent in the universe. Laura earned an MFA in the Art Media Studies program in the School of Art at Syracuse University.
Her portfolio of the large scale painted works on paper from North Carolina was included as part of her application to Decorate Utility Boxes (DUB) in Estes Park, Colorado, in 2018. She was one of the five artists, 100% women, chosen to paint the boxes in 2018. Her two boxes are behind Kirk’ s Fly Shop of the Riverwalk, just east down the path from our new Women’s Monument. She is an artist member of the Art Center of Estes Park. Her work is exhibited there regularly and will be the featured artist at that venue in the final exhibition of the 2022 season.
This event is sponsored by the Estes Arts District, a not-for-profit organization promoting the arts in the Estes Valley and is founded and funded by artists and their sponsors. The goal is to provide locals and guests alike an opportunity to meet their creative neighbors, to see the process of making, and to buy art. A huge shout out to our sponsors, these local businesses support the arts in our small, mountain valley and their support is pinnacle to the success of this event. We are so grateful to Estes Park News, Dr. William Pike, Dr. Daniel Rauk, Rambos Liquor, Ed’s Cantina, TW Beck Architecture, Richardson Team Realty, RE/MAX Mountain Brokers, First Colorado Realty, Bird & Jim Restaurant, Kind Coffee, The Rock Inn, Elements of Touch Wellness Spa and Christian Hill CPA.
