The 7th annual Studio Tour invites the creative curious, shoppers and talkers (who love to learn) into the studios of professional artists in Estes. Thirteen local artists with five additional guest artists will open their home studios to demonstrate their fine art and craft process including: woodturning, sculpture, furniture, ceramics, oil painting, photography, handmade clothing, stained glass, mosaic, sacred garden sculptures and more. The Estes Park Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, 2023, from 10 until 5. Prices range from $10 handmade items to one of a kind fine art. There is something for everyone!
How do you “do the tour?” Fill the car with your most fun family members and friends and a bottle of water. Find our interactive map on our web site or pick up a paper copy of the tour (see locations below). Choose the route that best serves you; visit one studio or thirteen. Make a weekend out of it and enjoy the tour all weekend. Some locations are right off the highway; others are up a dirt road. The best part about our tour is that everything is within a 10 mile radius. Two weeks before the event, printed maps will be available at Kind Coffee, Elements of Touch Wellness Spa, Bird & Jim Restaurant, Richardson Realty and the Visitors Center. Information on each artist, examples of their work, and an interactive map can be found at www.epstudiotour.com.
Our 2nd of our four week series: meet your local artists
Deedee Hampton
Studio #3
Deedee Hampton is a multi-faceted artist. She paints Spirit Animals & Intuitive Paintings, creates mosaics on garden rocks, does idiom inspired mixed media and makes small clay totems. On the tour, she will have both original paintings and prints on canvas, tea towels, puzzles, hot pads and cards. Her garden rocks will feature hearts, flowers, birds and spirit animals. Lots of fun surprise art will be available too! Collectors have described her pieces as unique and happy art. Deedee (stop #3) will have two guest artists this year: Leah Simmons DeCapio with her beautiful ceramics and Charlotte Zink with her unique, figurative metal garden sculptures.
Leah Simmons DeCapio
Guest artist- Studio #3
Leah lives in Nederland where she and her husband work together to make pottery.
Each piece is first shaped on a potter’s wheel or by hand by Scott. Leah then paints the entire piece black and carves the designs into the clay. Each piece is an original – no stencils are used. From here, the piece goes through a series of firings (and some are adorned with metal work and handmade glass beads). Their studio is very “green” too: electricity is powered by wind and water!
All of their functional work is food-safe. They do not recommend putting them in the microwave and prefer that they be hand-washed.
Leah Simmons DeCapio has made art all of her life. She received a Studio Arts Degree (with an emphasis in Ceramics) and an Anthropology Degree from the University of Colorado.
Charlotte Zink
Guest Artist Studio #3-
Drawing has been an essential part of my life for as long as I can remember. I think creative expression is a human characteristic every bit as vital as speaking or writing. For me, making art objects is a way of translating inner visions and thought processes into a tangible outer reality, something to look at, touch, appreciate and share with others. Creativity has been a lifelong friend and teacher for me. As time goes by I find myself really giving into art more, accepting both the challenges and the incredible grace it brings. Ben, my partner of 34 years works with me to fabricate our sculptures and painting and sewing keeps me close to the fireplace in the winter. We look forward to sharing some of our recent works and welcome you to visit our studio and sculpture garden the next time you are in Berthoud.
Cynthia Price Reedy
Studio #4
I am a native Colorado artist who finds that creating gives my life richness. I do realistic watercolor paintings and abstract acrylics. I also make art journals and folios. When I am creating, I am happy. My formal training was as a clinical psychologist but I have always made time for art. Now that I am retired, it is my main passion. I have learned by taking workshops and painting with artist friends and family.
Victoria Endsley
Studio #5
Victoria Endsley is the owner of Bear & Bee Inspired Arts & Crafts Store (behind Reel Mountain movie theater), offering a creative workspace, classes and so much more. She is a multimedia artist with an extensive background in stained glass, pyrography, linocut, block printing and acrylic painting. With a deep passion for functional art, Victoria believes art should be a part of every aspect of life. Inspired by the natural world, her works often reflect the calming peace we seek in a stroll through the forest, always celebrating the joy we find along the way.
Her focus in the last few years has been on teaching therapeutic art, marrying the ideas of creative endeavor with purposeful expression, emphasizing the process as much as the product. Victoria has recently taken to leather working, yet another way in which she can touch nature as she works.
