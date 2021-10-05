Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park will once again be holding a fundraiser called “Vintage 2021”. The event is sponsored by Andy Morgan and the staff of the Dunraven Inn. It will be held on Sunday, October 24th from 4PM to 7PM at the NEW Dunraven located in the Estes Park Resort.
Compared to previous events, this new location will have LOTS more room and seating available. The event includes wine tasting, fabulous Dunraven hors d’oeuvres, a live auction, door prizes, and lots of fun. Auction items include two beautiful Herb Mignery bronze statues, a Pedego Electric Bike, a Traeger Grill package from Ace Hardware and Estes Park Team Realty, a bed frame from Sticks and Stones, 70” SMART TV, a week in a beautiful Florida Vacation Home, and 5 days in the Alaska Legends Kenai River Lodge (the ENTIRE Lodge), just to name a few.
There will also be photography/art work from Alpenglow Images, Images of Rocky Mountain National Park, Sky Pond Photography, and G. Harvey. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening. This event will be lots of fun and we hope you can join us.
Tickets are $100 each and all proceeds go to support the work of Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park. Tickets can be purchased at The Dunraven Inn, the Crossroads offices at 851 Dry Gulch Road, or from any Crossroads Board member.
