Two candidate vaccines for COVID-19 recently released promising phase III efficacy results, and a third vaccine, using a completely different mechanism of delivery and viral presentation for antibody response, is being tested locally by UCHealth.
What are the differences between the vaccines, how expensive are they, how rapidly can production be ramped up, and how safe are they for both the general population and especially relevant for Estes Park demographics, those over 55 years of age?
Estes Park resident and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trial participant John Meissner will present a personal and professional view of vaccine development and availability this Saturday, November 28, at 240 Moraine Avenue, at the regularly scheduled Estes Park Archives program, free of charge and repeated every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
The pandemic has modified the typical format somewhat, with admission restricted to no more than four related family members or household occupants at any given time, and audience plus speaker(s) spread around the 14-foot conference table, all wearing masks. Everyone is welcome, provided screening questions and temperature checks are satisfied. At this time of year, no reservations are required, and wait times if another program is already underway are short, on comfortable chairs. Call 586-4889 for directions or additional information.
UCHealth is administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 candidate vaccine locally as part of a clinical trial.
