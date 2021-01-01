If an individual or organization wanted to assemble a library of every book or booklet ever published about Estes Park, or, more specifically, every book or booklet that included the words “Estes Park” on the title page or somewhere in the text, how many items would it be necessary to acquire? One thousand? Ten thousand?
Should works by Estes Park authors be included, even when they aren’t writing about Estes Park? Should fictional works be included? What about fictional works where all or part of the action is clearly set in Estes Park or based on an Estes Park landmark or landscape, even though the author doesn’t specifically include the words “Estes Park” (for example, “The Shining” or “Lolita”)?
The Estes Park Archives will explore the topic of “Making the Cut – What Constitutes an ‘Estes Park’ Book?” as a “thought experiment” during the month of January, introducing five books over the five Saturdays in January that have likely faded from memory.
The first candidate for inclusion in this hypothetical library, “The Columbine Cabin Murders,” is a whodunit published in 1932, and will be voted on by attendees this Saturday, January 2. The author Philip Mechem, who was also an attorney and, at the time, a law professor at the University of Iowa, spent his summers in Estes Park, and the setting maps to the area around the High Drive where his actual cabin was located, although disguised place names were substituted. Besides being a book “about” Estes Park, “The Columbine Cabin Murders” is actually a fairly entertaining yarn, with an inventive twist even modern showrunners might admire, or steal.
These free programs, modified for the pandemic, are held in the meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue, and repeat every 20 minutes between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Reservations are not required, although you can make one by calling 970-586-4889 if you don’t want to risk waiting outside for a few minutes.
You can also generally avoid the wait by attending later in the afternoon. Only family members or those sharing the same household are admitted inside at any particular time, and masks are required. If it is cold, you might want to wear a coat, because even when the heater is on, a back window and the front door are kept open for air circulation.
All are welcome, even first-time visitors to Estes Park, and you don’t need to own a copy of the particular book (or even know anything about it) to participate in the discussion.
